The U-shape of the building now creates an enjoyable outdoor space, where one can soak up the sun while still being sheltered from the wind.
The new house has five exits, including the huge sliding door from the living room to the open space where the hot tub waits. Even the bathroom has a door to the outside.
The ceiling lights are Wever and Ducré.
Tiles from Equipe Ceramicas (Splendours Black) line the bathroom wall.
Plywood panels reach up to the high ceilings in every room.
Timber slats line the ceiling, matching the wood tone of the floor and walls.
The sleeping loft can also be used as an additional seating area or workspace.
The dining table and chairs were from Gylfir’s in-laws. “We wanted to use fixtures and furniture with history so that it wasn’t all new, so that it had character,” says Sævarsson.
The light fixture in the hallway is from the ‘60s; it belonged to Gylfir’s mother.
All the doors slide instead of swing. “The doors are just part of the wall when they open,” says Sævarsson. “It’s a joy for me that the carpenters made it happen.”
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
The new addition and old building were clad in the same red timber for a cohesive look.
"One of the main problems with the house before was that you were a little isolated, it was hard to get out to the environment," says Gylfir. Doors and windows galore solve that problem in the renovated home.
The little red cabin is a nod to the classic summer cottage of Sweden.