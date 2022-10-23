Even on the stairs, wood remained a prominent feature, with a wood handrail, treads, and a side wall with vertical slats.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">"The house is bermed into a steep hillside,
“I hate walking into bathrooms that feel utilitarian,” Harry says. “They should feel just as lovely as other spaces in our homes.” Here, Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co ceramic tiles from Academy Tiles and American oak joinery give the main bathroom a luxurious feel.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
Fireclay Peabody tile covers the bathroom, with Luminaire Authentik Norvégienne sconces, Rubinet faucets, and Pottery Barn medicine cabinets.
Built-in shelves continue the select color treatment.
LAMAS Architecture kept the peaked roof in the recent renovation, as the clients had no desire to change it back to a flat roof, and wanted to generate their own electricity. Now, there's a large solar array on the south-facing roof of the Honer addition.
The sauna’s smoked glass walls also reflect light into the main rooms.
An Edward Wormley couch sits with a Muuto coffee table and ceiling light by Serge Mouille.