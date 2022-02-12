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Collection by Tamra Davis

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Los Angeles firm Chet Architecture crafts a deeply personal hillside home packed with primary colors—including a custom mural that now holds an even deeper meaning.
Los Angeles firm Chet Architecture crafts a deeply personal hillside home packed with primary colors—including a custom mural that now holds an even deeper meaning.
In winter, when heavy snows blanket the home's angular form, strategically positioned glazing preserves views of the outside while remaining an inconspicuous presence in the landscape.
In winter, when heavy snows blanket the home's angular form, strategically positioned glazing preserves views of the outside while remaining an inconspicuous presence in the landscape.
Built this year by Swedish firm Jordens Arkitekter, the $2.4M property is wrapped in timber from top to bottom, inside and out.
Built this year by Swedish firm Jordens Arkitekter, the $2.4M property is wrapped in timber from top to bottom, inside and out.
"Radical sustainability
"Radical sustainability
Architect Ravi Handa camped out on the site before ground broke to find the sweet spot... and the best views.
Architect Ravi Handa camped out on the site before ground broke to find the sweet spot... and the best views.
A Level Keypad provides effortless access to the Yucca Valley compound’s tiny home.
A Level Keypad provides effortless access to the Yucca Valley compound’s tiny home.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
A Peter Ivy pendant hangs over the dining table and benches, also by Taku. At one end is a collection of candlesticks, prototypes for Tortoise that will be manufactured in Hokkaido. The simple wood treads on the open-riser staircase complement the unfinished ceiling beams.
A Peter Ivy pendant hangs over the dining table and benches, also by Taku. At one end is a collection of candlesticks, prototypes for Tortoise that will be manufactured in Hokkaido. The simple wood treads on the open-riser staircase complement the unfinished ceiling beams.
Like many Farrow &amp; Ball shades, expect this Teresa's Green to change from green to blue, and back again depending on the light.
Like many Farrow &amp; Ball shades, expect this Teresa's Green to change from green to blue, and back again depending on the light.
Constructed out of structural insulated panels (SIPS), the Element House is a modular building that was designed to operate independently of public utilities by instead employing passive systems and on-site energy generation. The house functions as a guesthouse and visitor center for Star Axis, a nearby land art project by the artist Charles Ross in New Mexico.
Constructed out of structural insulated panels (SIPS), the Element House is a modular building that was designed to operate independently of public utilities by instead employing passive systems and on-site energy generation. The house functions as a guesthouse and visitor center for Star Axis, a nearby land art project by the artist Charles Ross in New Mexico.
The simple, lightweight timber-and-metal roof extends over the living space and out to the veranda. This was the most costly part of the build, but it was essential to achieving the architect’s vision. Initially, he had planned to use a green roof, however the clients were concerned about ongoing maintenance.
The simple, lightweight timber-and-metal roof extends over the living space and out to the veranda. This was the most costly part of the build, but it was essential to achieving the architect’s vision. Initially, he had planned to use a green roof, however the clients were concerned about ongoing maintenance.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
A simple wood frame and easygoing cushions make the sofa from Kalon Studios one of our favorite debuts of the past year. You can currently find it in three flavors: Apricot, Egg (shown here), and Oatmeal.
A simple wood frame and easygoing cushions make the sofa from Kalon Studios one of our favorite debuts of the past year. You can currently find it in three flavors: Apricot, Egg (shown here), and Oatmeal.
Resource Furniture makes the only sleeper sofas we'll allow in our homes, and although it doesn't open up, we will happily crash on the Byron, a new piece with a prim profile. It's available in many shades of Italian-made leather and fabric.
Resource Furniture makes the only sleeper sofas we'll allow in our homes, and although it doesn't open up, we will happily crash on the Byron, a new piece with a prim profile. It's available in many shades of Italian-made leather and fabric.