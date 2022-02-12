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Collection by Farah Saquib

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SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
Hale specified deep eaves in order to protect the house from the strong winds the location gets, sometimes up to fifty miles an hour coming off the water.
Hale specified deep eaves in order to protect the house from the strong winds the location gets, sometimes up to fifty miles an hour coming off the water.
The primary bathroom accesses the nearby sauna building, finished the same as the house exterior.
The primary bathroom accesses the nearby sauna building, finished the same as the house exterior.
A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
The home is connected to a series of five unique outdoor spaces, hence its name: Five Yard House. Each yard takes a different approach to the landscape. The front lawn that faces the street is very orderly and manicured, and it maintains the appearance of the traditional neighborhood. “At one point, we debated a contemporary design for the steps leading up to the front porch—just to hint at the changes happening beyond,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “In the end, however, we decided it was best to adhere strictly to the historic nature of the district.”
The home is connected to a series of five unique outdoor spaces, hence its name: Five Yard House. Each yard takes a different approach to the landscape. The front lawn that faces the street is very orderly and manicured, and it maintains the appearance of the traditional neighborhood. “At one point, we debated a contemporary design for the steps leading up to the front porch—just to hint at the changes happening beyond,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “In the end, however, we decided it was best to adhere strictly to the historic nature of the district.”
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages.
Oak Woodland
Oak Woodland
Oak Woodland
Oak Woodland
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
House at night
House at night
gardens with cedar fence
gardens with cedar fence
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
"The plaster's imperfections are part of what gives the house its unique character, in the same way the concrete floor shows swirls and the timber has natural knotting,
"The plaster's imperfections are part of what gives the house its unique character, in the same way the concrete floor shows swirls and the timber has natural knotting,
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.

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