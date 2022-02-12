Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
Chalet Pelerin is one of two Tarentaise Valley ski lodges from luxury hospitality brand Eleven in the French Alps.
Eric Baldus’s pond-pool has a particularly short season of use because of Minnesota’s cold climate. If you’re similarly confined by the weather, plan for a drainage route ahead of time: No one wants to get stuck with water they can’t move when it’s time to empty the pool.
Less than 100 square feet, Studio Puisto’s new modular cabin can be configured as a home office, gym, or forest retreat.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
A series of long stairs leads to Maison Amtrak, which is set below street level. The entranceway demonstrates Cohen’s love of Japanese design with a geometric simplicity matched only by the formal elegance of the stained Douglas fir two-by-fours.
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.