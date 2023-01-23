Favorites
According to the architects iHouse Estudio, this prefab in Punto del Este, Urugay, aims to immerse the residents in the forested surroundings. “Continuing with this idea,” they add, “the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
Nestled in the hills of the Smoky Mountains and oriented to prioritize views of the Appalachian Trail, this prefab cabin is constructed out of three shipping containers topped with a generous, double-sided overhang that creates two porches. The upper-level shipping container is available for vacation rentals on Airbnb.
In 2003, Resolution: 4 Architecture was one of 16 firms who participated in the Dwell Home Design Invitational—a competition to design a modern prefab home for $200,000. Their winning design, constructed in Pittsboro, North Carolina, is a groundbreaking case study that combines prefabricated construction with contemporary, modern design.