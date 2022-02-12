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Collection by Eunjung Cho

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“There’s almost a Japanese calm and serenity when you come into the house,” Vici says.
“There’s almost a Japanese calm and serenity when you come into the house,” Vici says.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The interior finishes in the bedroom and adjacent bathroom are similar to those on the main floor: birch plywood, concrete, and neutral tones.
The interior finishes in the bedroom and adjacent bathroom are similar to those on the main floor: birch plywood, concrete, and neutral tones.
"I'm always a sucker for a dog window,
"I'm always a sucker for a dog window,
The window seat is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold."
The window seat is painted in Benjamin Moore "Mayan Gold."
A pocket door maximizes space in the bathroom and circulation area in the hall.
A pocket door maximizes space in the bathroom and circulation area in the hall.
"There are spaces we are still discovering," says Jackie. "The rear courtyard beside the kitchen, for example, feels full of potential. We imagine it becoming one of those unexpected corners that quietly ends up hosting some of the best moments of everyday life."
"There are spaces we are still discovering," says Jackie. "The rear courtyard beside the kitchen, for example, feels full of potential. We imagine it becoming one of those unexpected corners that quietly ends up hosting some of the best moments of everyday life."
In the primary bathroom, the floor and wall tile is Quartziti Glacier by Satements. The Bola Sphere Suspension Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
In the primary bathroom, the floor and wall tile is Quartziti Glacier by Satements. The Bola Sphere Suspension Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Custom cabinetry made from Freijó wood holds a pair of speakers, a turntable, and an extensive vinyl record collection.</span>
Custom cabinetry made from Freijó wood holds a pair of speakers, a turntable, and an extensive vinyl record collection.
Additional built-in storage and enlarged closets appear throughout the renovation.
Additional built-in storage and enlarged closets appear throughout the renovation.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The kitchen cabinets are painted in French Gray by Farrow &amp; Ball, with a composite counter, Equipe tile backsplash, and Enamel wall lamps by Madam Stolz.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.

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