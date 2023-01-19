SubscribeSign In
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The cabin rests atop the foundation of a previous cabin on the family’s property.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
Danny fitted the kitchen into an alcove outfitted with Ikea cabinets and Semihandmade fronts. The refrigerator is by LG. On the jute rug from Armadillo, chairs from Threshold join a table from Inside Weather.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,
Natalie and Lauren opted for high-quality finishes to ensure the kitchen would stand up to many years of use.
The kitchen is adorned with Fireclay olive-green tile on the backsplash that ties to the green-painted custom millwork of the lower cabinetry.
