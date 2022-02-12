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Collection by Erika Seligsohn

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The founder of Golden Landscape Architecture helped two old pals unpave their pad and reimagine it as a little slice of paradise.
The founder of Golden Landscape Architecture helped two old pals unpave their pad and reimagine it as a little slice of paradise.
Designed as two structures connected by a vertebrae-like bridge, Gehry described the composition as "Almost touching. It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching.”
Designed as two structures connected by a vertebrae-like bridge, Gehry described the composition as "Almost touching. It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching.”
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
The kitchen was the first room to be modernised and revealed some surprises, including the arched stone wall.
The kitchen was the first room to be modernised and revealed some surprises, including the arched stone wall.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
The Petrarcas’ triangular Tribeca town house, photographed for New York Magazine’s Dec. 25th, 1989–Jan. 1, 1990 issue.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.

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