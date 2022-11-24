Favorites
Based in central Texas, Kountry Containers offers the Showcase, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU that starts at $59,530. As the company’s name implies, it is constructed out of shipping containers, but its interiors are totally transformed with insulated windows, a kitchenette, and bathroom. Interiors can be outfitted with red cedar, as can the exterior, and other customizing options are available.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
1,333 more saves