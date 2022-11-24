SubscribeSign In
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
The Alp 320 model from modular company Mekamodular starts at $72,000 and takes about 6 months to construct and ship.
Based in central Texas, Kountry Containers offers the Showcase, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU that starts at $59,530. As the company’s name implies, it is constructed out of shipping containers, but its interiors are totally transformed with insulated windows, a kitchenette, and bathroom. Interiors can be outfitted with red cedar, as can the exterior, and other customizing options are available.
The materiality of the cabin blends into its wooded surround.
The architects situated the cabin between two old-growth oak trees so as not to disrupt the natural features of the site.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
When the glass doors are pocketed, an entire corner of the building disappears and there's a feeling of being outdoors while working or spending time inside the cabin.
Glass pocket doors slide away, opening the cabin to its wooded surround. Bluestone pavers on the exterior contrast with the warm tone of the Cor-Ten steel siding.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass, and shou sugi ban-treated cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington D.C.
Floor plan of ÖÖD Home Office by ÖÖD House
The home office can be shipped worldwide, and assembly is a snap—although an electrician will need to connect the office to the grid.
The Home Office is an evolution of the earlier ÖÖD House, and it utilizes the same mirrored glass for its facade.
The glass panels reflect the office’s surroundings, reducing the visual impact of the built form and allowing it to effectively disappear into its setting.
The office features a small timber bench attached to the wooden side wall. “It adds some fun, personality and surprise to a usually uniform area,” says Kristi Kivilaid of ÖÖD House. “It’s a place to sit down for some fresh air or with a cup of tea and enjoy your garden.”
The glass walls allow the home office to become completely immersed in its surroundings. “Thanks to the glass panels and panoramic views, you have all the space on the outside that you can see from the inside,” says Kristi Kivilaid of ÖÖD House.
The home office is designed to be easily installed on foundation screws, which don’t require digging or a concrete foundation.
The DW standard floor plan
