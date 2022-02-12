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Collection by Todd Hancock

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The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.
The hearth is made with stones one of the owners collected at the beach.
Campbell included a powder room and two closets in the foyer.
Campbell included a powder room and two closets in the foyer.
Floor plan of Lavanadu by Best Practice Architecture
Floor plan of Lavanadu by Best Practice Architecture
Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
In the kitchen, Cambria countertops in Devon matte are paired with flat-panel, Baltic birch plywood cabinets and island. The seats, purchased from Etsy, are spray-painted steel stools from Wayfair; the Icelandic sheepskin accents are actually unstuffed pillowcases.
The main house is connected to the garage/workspace by a covered walkway with a green roof. "Planting the green roof was one of the coolest parts of the project for me,
The main house is connected to the garage/workspace by a covered walkway with a green roof. "Planting the green roof was one of the coolest parts of the project for me,
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
The handmade tiles used to clad the wet areas are by Heath Ceramics. “It was definitely a splurge,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “I thought that there would be something very powerful about having these colorful, enclosed volumes. It’s almost like being inside of a ceramic vessel.”
The handmade tiles used to clad the wet areas are by Heath Ceramics. “It was definitely a splurge,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “I thought that there would be something very powerful about having these colorful, enclosed volumes. It’s almost like being inside of a ceramic vessel.”
“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
Wishbone chairs surround an ash table. Muskoka Tide marble—named for Ontario's cottage country—backs the built-in banquette.
Wishbone chairs surround an ash table. Muskoka Tide marble—named for Ontario's cottage country—backs the built-in banquette.

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