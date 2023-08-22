SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Iris Simixhiu

Favorites

View 8 Photos
A look at the remodeled kitchen.
A look at the remodeled kitchen.
Hydraulic cement tiles on the floor were used to create a visual "pathway" to the solarium.
Hydraulic cement tiles on the floor were used to create a visual "pathway" to the solarium.
A loveseat and two Neo arm chairs by Niels Bendtsen in the living room offer Blauvelt a light-filled view to the courtyard beyond.
A loveseat and two Neo arm chairs by Niels Bendtsen in the living room offer Blauvelt a light-filled view to the courtyard beyond.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,