FLO is a floating, off-grid cabin located on the Halden Canal in Norway, an area with deep roots in the logging industry. The design pulls from these influences to create a cabin that is steeped in local history and intimately connected to place.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.