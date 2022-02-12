A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The pergola provides plenty of space for outdoor dining and Francis’s collection of cacti and succulents.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.