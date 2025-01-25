A hallways leads to the brightly-colored master bedroom. Hardwood floors running throughout the home are from Bois Chamois.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
The door to the left was added in the remodel, to increase air flow and facilitate better circulation for groups. The threshold is painted green, in a nod to an image seen in the Barbican Residents: Inside the Iconic Brutalist Estate. The wall oven are by Bosch.
The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
After: The once-basic kitchen now features deep green cabinets, Oyster Grey benches, and a Nagoya Mosaic tile splashback. Bosch appliances and Linear Standard pulls turn a utilitarian space into the heart of the home.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
They opted for minimalistic kitchen appliances to not overwhelm the simplistic design.
Before: Sections of the existing interior walls were retained to help the new space retain some of the home's original character.
To unify the different living zones, they built DIY floating shelves with wood planks from Bunnings that they painted in the same shade of Haymes Paint as the cabinets.