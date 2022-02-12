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Collection by Kathleen Rosenow

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All of the company's designs are permit-ready, and the team will help clients complete the necessary paperwork.
All of the company's designs are permit-ready, and the team will help clients complete the necessary paperwork.
Hang the Flynn sheer curtains in your space to achieve a breezy, luminous effect.
Hang the Flynn sheer curtains in your space to achieve a breezy, luminous effect.
Blue Sky Building Systems worked with CB Architecture to create a modern home for a family of four in Orinda, California.
Blue Sky Building Systems worked with CB Architecture to create a modern home for a family of four in Orinda, California.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
The soft curve design shown here features a relaxed silhouette with upturned sides for added visual charm.
The soft curve design shown here features a relaxed silhouette with upturned sides for added visual charm.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
Up close, this Carlo Scarpa couch had some wear that was almost refreshing to look at amongst the spic and span of most of the rest of the fair.
Up close, this Carlo Scarpa couch had some wear that was almost refreshing to look at amongst the spic and span of most of the rest of the fair.
At first unassuming, Studio Banda’s offerings took muted colorways and made them meaningful.
At first unassuming, Studio Banda’s offerings took muted colorways and made them meaningful.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
The cabinet is about four-and-a-half feet wide, but when the doors are open, is more than seven feet. There's functional storage inside, and an integrated champagne chiller.
The cabinet is about four-and-a-half feet wide, but when the doors are open, is more than seven feet. There's functional storage inside, and an integrated champagne chiller.

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