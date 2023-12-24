Favorites
Made from MDF and finished-grade plywood, the wall panels are fabricated by Blend Projects at their workshop in Nanaimo, BC. The aluminum-framed windows from Pella are placed to enhance cross ventilation through the home. As seen in the kitchen, skylights and clerestory glazing are added wherever possible.
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.
"This home was created for a family who have been residents of the islands for more than 40 years,” the architects explain. “Elevating the building forms a cold air chamber under the structure that keeps the structure cool. The walls next to the roof generate a double space separated by the structural beams, thus forming another air chamber that ensures ventilation of the interior skin. Perforations in the floor and walls allow a cross supply of air.”
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
“Designed by Peter Stutchbury, one of Australia’s leading architects and champions for sustainability, OM-1 is possibly the most flexible prefabricated planet-friendly home ever to exist,” Oscar told us. “Its materials are recyclable, and the cabin can be relocated at any time. It requires very little energy to run, which means operating costs are low. A recent analysis found it to be carbon negative.”