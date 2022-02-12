Along Victoria’s Surf Coast, a minimalist timber dwellingcombines Scandinavian charm with the laid-back vibes of a New Zealand bach.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
Tony Caramanico artwork hangs on wave-patterned wallpaper. “We purchased the art for this house locally and online,” note the designers. “Some of our favorite surf photographers are Tony Caramanico, LeRoyGrannis, Jeff Divine, and Clark Little.”
This home in Portland, Oregon, still has its original fireplace, clerestory windows, and post-and-beam ceiling—plus a slate-gray kitchen, a sunny studio, and a sauna.
This historic two-story condo by Ray Kappe has double-height windows, original wood paneling, and three separate patios.
The outdoor dining table playfully converts to a ping pong table. The concrete kitchen island and dining table have been designed to be robust and low maintenance.
The home's industrial aesthetic pops against the surrounding sandy beach landscape.
Located in L.A.'s Woodland Hills neighborhood, the home rests on a quiet street nestled among soaring trees. A tall fence bordering the property offers plenty of privacy.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.