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Collection by Anita Michele

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The curved interior door has a real "wow factor", says Cerrone.
The curved interior door has a real "wow factor", says Cerrone.
A new kitchen island creates more seating in the kitchen, especially when Augustine is using the dining table as his writing desk. New porcelain kitchen tiles by Ragno in a terra cotta color help ground the space and bring an organic feel. The stools are by Design Within Reach.
A new kitchen island creates more seating in the kitchen, especially when Augustine is using the dining table as his writing desk. New porcelain kitchen tiles by Ragno in a terra cotta color help ground the space and bring an organic feel. The stools are by Design Within Reach.
The Walker Guest House pioneered a novel counterweighted shutter system, and it helped launch the Paul Rudolph’s solo career.
The Walker Guest House pioneered a novel counterweighted shutter system, and it helped launch the Paul Rudolph’s solo career.
The historic home is offered along with its original interior furnishings and architectural plans.
The historic home is offered along with its original interior furnishings and architectural plans.
After the home’s parts were manufactured in Europe, the house was shipped and assembled Stateside.
After the home’s parts were manufactured in Europe, the house was shipped and assembled Stateside.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
"Rio Belize
"Rio Belize
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The shelving repeats the arch treatment.
The shelving repeats the arch treatment.
Wang and the owners were meticulous about the cabinetry. They hand-selected each piece of the oak veneer to line up perfectly across each front.
Wang and the owners were meticulous about the cabinetry. They hand-selected each piece of the oak veneer to line up perfectly across each front.
The “Tesla” doors can be hooked to the sides of the cabin; when closed, they have a seamless finish.
The “Tesla” doors can be hooked to the sides of the cabin; when closed, they have a seamless finish.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
Cape Long lights by Cedar and Moss illuminate the kitchen, which features dark Dekton countertops and Thonet Bentwood counter stools.
Cape Long lights by Cedar and Moss illuminate the kitchen, which features dark Dekton countertops and Thonet Bentwood counter stools.
An oculus overhead of the conversation pit lets in extra light while giving occupants below a glimpse of the sky. The family often hangs out in the conversation pit—some to read, others to play video games—and hidden built-in power adaptors make sure the two sons' electronics are always fully charged.
An oculus overhead of the conversation pit lets in extra light while giving occupants below a glimpse of the sky. The family often hangs out in the conversation pit—some to read, others to play video games—and hidden built-in power adaptors make sure the two sons' electronics are always fully charged.
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives
Custom design and hand painted geometric mural on refurbished carport turned dining area, with recessed lighting, and a light wood outdoor dining table and chairs.
Custom design and hand painted geometric mural on refurbished carport turned dining area, with recessed lighting, and a light wood outdoor dining table and chairs.
Carport doors swing open to the alley outside of the studio, where the property extends enough for additional landscaping. The corrugated steel siding comes from a surplus from a nearby apartment building. “There’s a lot of urban infill potential in Seattle’s neighborhoods,” Wittman remarks. “We’re catching up to older, denser cities in this regard.”
Carport doors swing open to the alley outside of the studio, where the property extends enough for additional landscaping. The corrugated steel siding comes from a surplus from a nearby apartment building. “There’s a lot of urban infill potential in Seattle’s neighborhoods,” Wittman remarks. “We’re catching up to older, denser cities in this regard.”

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