Dining room pendant lamps: Junit by Schneid. Kitchen table: Oak table by Arkaia.
In case a cold plunge does not appeal in winter, a deluxe add-on lets you heat the water and use the bath as a hot tub.
A backyard office with living roof was added midway through the remodel, in response to existing jobs becoming permanently remote. The 50 square foot shed is bunkered into the ground, intimately immersing the work area into the landscape. A casement window is placed strategically at grade—providing fresh air and connective views of the backyard’s natural greenery.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
A movie-watching paradise with a curved timber “wave” cascades from the ceiling to the floor.
therapy room/ playroom with round acoustic ceiling panels
In the kids’ bunk room, Maca designed walnut beds with built-in storage and fabric headboards, and covered each one in hand-knit blankets by Marcela Rodriguez-Chile. The giraffe sconces are from Jonathan Adler. The girls play on a hand-embroidered Olli lounger from Heath Ceramics.
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.
In the home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, her child's room features Maija & Kristina Isola's Sola bedding for Marimekko.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
A 17-foot-tall freestanding play structure that designer Sharon Davis designed for her family in upstate New York can only be entered by climbing taut netting and entering through a trap door. Descending requires sliding down two structural-columns-turned-fire-poles.
The Live Oak is one of three playful tree houses available to rent at HoneyTree Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Scale was an important design factor. "We wanted it to be flexible," Laurie says. "It's scaled down for a child but is also tall enough so an adult can walk in it." The height between the floor of the lower platform and its ceiling is six feet—so taller adults do still need to duck slightly, but most can make it through. "Kids are small for a very short time and then they grow up and go to college and you're left with this structure," she says. "We wanted it to have a use after they're gone." Pictured here is Laurie and Peter's daughter Emily.Photograph courtesy of Laurie Stubb.
@sticks.and.bricks: it's #treehouse season! please excuse me while I go #playintheyard.
