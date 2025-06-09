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Collection by Judith Hodell

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Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Now, glass sliders that open to the deck measure nine feet tall. The couple opted to keep the main floor’s original tile. In Dina’s view, “it’s really durable—they use it at McDonalds!”
Now, glass sliders that open to the deck measure nine feet tall. The couple opted to keep the main floor’s original tile. In Dina’s view, “it’s really durable—they use it at McDonalds!”
Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout recently left Virginia to join their son and daughter-in-law—NV Design Architecture principals Tom Vanden Bout and Brenda Nelson—in Oaxaca, Mexico.
Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout recently left Virginia to join their son and daughter-in-law—NV Design Architecture principals Tom Vanden Bout and Brenda Nelson—in Oaxaca, Mexico.
The dining room sits at the center of the home and receives floods of light from the glass cube above.
The dining room sits at the center of the home and receives floods of light from the glass cube above.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
Before: The front door entered into the kitchen on an elevated platform. Both the clients and the design team wanted to make the kitchen the same level as the rest of the living spaces.
Before: The front door entered into the kitchen on an elevated platform. Both the clients and the design team wanted to make the kitchen the same level as the rest of the living spaces.
Arquipélago Arquitetos and Mariana Caires designed this timber home hugging the hillside in the Bocaina countryside region of Brazil.
Arquipélago Arquitetos and Mariana Caires designed this timber home hugging the hillside in the Bocaina countryside region of Brazil.
Redwood siding lends TK. "We wanted to slowly gain some presence in the community and not come in swinging,
Redwood siding lends TK. "We wanted to slowly gain some presence in the community and not come in swinging,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The annex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate living room, and a small kitchen.</span>
The annex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate living room, and a small kitchen.
The massive fireplace was overwhelming for the space, so had to be redone. Plus, they hoped for a more direct connection to the exterior. While there is a four-foot difference in grade, an exterior landing helps mitigate the height of the interior spaces and the yard. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
Before: In 2029, architect Kevin Short, founder of Tiny Monster Design, and designer Katie Heller bought this 1908 Victorian home in the Bernal Heights neighborhood and commenced a remodel the following year.
Before: In 2029, architect Kevin Short, founder of Tiny Monster Design, and designer Katie Heller bought this 1908 Victorian home in the Bernal Heights neighborhood and commenced a remodel the following year.

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