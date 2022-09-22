SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Emmy Riley

Favorites

View 15 Photos
Even in small amounts, bold and bright colors can uplift most bathroom. In this Bay Area houseboat, architect Robert Nebolon used a teak live-edge countertop and a custom yellow cabinet supporting a double washbasin by Duravit to create a sophisticated steampunk inspired look.
Even in small amounts, bold and bright colors can uplift most bathroom. In this Bay Area houseboat, architect Robert Nebolon used a teak live-edge countertop and a custom yellow cabinet supporting a double washbasin by Duravit to create a sophisticated steampunk inspired look.
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Fireclay Tiles line the new pool, beside a fire pit from Lumacast in the same charcoal shade as the house.
Fireclay Tiles line the new pool, beside a fire pit from Lumacast in the same charcoal shade as the house.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
Inside, tall ceilings enhance the sense of space, while expansive windows frame striking views of the rolling hills in the backyard. A black wood stove anchors the main living room.
Inside, tall ceilings enhance the sense of space, while expansive windows frame striking views of the rolling hills in the backyard. A black wood stove anchors the main living room.
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
“In every season, in every setting, it’s beautiful,” says Emilie.
“In every season, in every setting, it’s beautiful,” says Emilie.
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
A peek at the floor plans of Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture.
A peek at the floor plans of Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
A move to Palm Springs gave designers Joel and Meelena Turkel the opportunity to imagine a new home for their family of four using the same prefabricated systems they’ve developed for clients.
A move to Palm Springs gave designers Joel and Meelena Turkel the opportunity to imagine a new home for their family of four using the same prefabricated systems they’ve developed for clients.
While the home’s simple, boxy forms starkly contrast with surrounding residences, its compact shape and modest scale help it fit into the traditional neighborhood without calling attention to itself. The house was built around a large birch tree, with dwarf fountain grass and porcupine grass planted in front. A weeping blue atlas cedar provides a focal point near the front door.
While the home’s simple, boxy forms starkly contrast with surrounding residences, its compact shape and modest scale help it fit into the traditional neighborhood without calling attention to itself. The house was built around a large birch tree, with dwarf fountain grass and porcupine grass planted in front. A weeping blue atlas cedar provides a focal point near the front door.