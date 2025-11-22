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To prepare for the day she can longer use stairs, Roberta installed a lift that connects the garage with the entry garden. It’s concealed with a door that matches the home’s siding.
To prepare for the day she can longer use stairs, Roberta installed a lift that connects the garage with the entry garden. It’s concealed with a door that matches the home’s siding.
Floor plan of Symposion House by Benjamin Wilkes
Floor plan of Symposion House by Benjamin Wilkes