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Collection by Bubba Hagood

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Outside the dining area and kitchen, Cor-Ten steel columns support a deep roof overhang. “The building is open and accessible on multiple sides, recalling a pavilion where you might gather in a park,” Shaw says. “Rather than front doors defining entry or exit points, there’s porosity.”
Outside the dining area and kitchen, Cor-Ten steel columns support a deep roof overhang. “The building is open and accessible on multiple sides, recalling a pavilion where you might gather in a park,” Shaw says. “Rather than front doors defining entry or exit points, there’s porosity.”
In the main bedroom, linens are by Morrow soft goods and the rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co.
In the main bedroom, linens are by Morrow soft goods and the rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co.
When the family isn’t staying there, Anders will rent out the five-bedroom home. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The exterior walls are from Kebony, the roof from Prefa, and the windows from Velfac</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The exterior walls are from Kebony, the roof from Prefa, and the windows from Velfac
The couple replaced worn cedar siding with a new, weathered cedar siding and had a new front door custom built from walnut by New Hampshire woodworker John Lightfoot Greiner.
The couple replaced worn cedar siding with a new, weathered cedar siding and had a new front door custom built from walnut by New Hampshire woodworker John Lightfoot Greiner.
Encased with wood and glass, surrounded by trees and rocks, the sauna provides a relaxing hideaway for private lake front views.
Encased with wood and glass, surrounded by trees and rocks, the sauna provides a relaxing hideaway for private lake front views.
Laundry room
Laundry room
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The door opens directly into the main living space, where a Room &amp; Board sofa joins a chair and ottoman from West Elm. The wood-burning stove is from Morsø.
The door opens directly into the main living space, where a Room &amp; Board sofa joins a chair and ottoman from West Elm. The wood-burning stove is from Morsø.
The house had been built in 1983 by a structural engineer for his family and Tiffany loved the diagonal cedar siding, so she cleaned it up and refinished the exterior in Benjamin Moore “Black” Arborcoat stain.
The house had been built in 1983 by a structural engineer for his family and Tiffany loved the diagonal cedar siding, so she cleaned it up and refinished the exterior in Benjamin Moore “Black” Arborcoat stain.
A second-story addition to this midcentury home in Los Angeles is linked to the original structure by a 30-foot skylight. The spacious kitchen—the heart of the home—was designed for entertaining, with white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and dual islands for overflow seating.
A second-story addition to this midcentury home in Los Angeles is linked to the original structure by a 30-foot skylight. The spacious kitchen—the heart of the home—was designed for entertaining, with white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and dual islands for overflow seating.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Floor plan of Abbott Hill House by Louis Wasserman and Associates
Floor plan of Abbott Hill House by Louis Wasserman and Associates
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
The glass walls in the master bedroom allow the treetops to act as a natural curtain, and create the feeling of sleeping in a tree house.
The glass walls in the master bedroom allow the treetops to act as a natural curtain, and create the feeling of sleeping in a tree house.
Sutherland added a large arrangement of windows facing the lake in the living room. The top windows are tilt-and-turn, and the bottom windows are fixed. The owners bought the sofas at ABC Carpet & Home in Manhattan, and the coffee table at Camden Market in London. The pillows are made from Dandelion Two fabric by Angie Lewin for St. Jude.
Sutherland added a large arrangement of windows facing the lake in the living room. The top windows are tilt-and-turn, and the bottom windows are fixed. The owners bought the sofas at ABC Carpet & Home in Manhattan, and the coffee table at Camden Market in London. The pillows are made from Dandelion Two fabric by Angie Lewin for St. Jude.

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