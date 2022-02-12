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Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
Sutherland added a large arrangement of windows facing the lake in the living room. The top windows are tilt-and-turn, and the bottom windows are fixed. The owners bought the sofas at ABC Carpet & Home in Manhattan, and the coffee table at Camden Market in London. The pillows are made from Dandelion Two fabric by Angie Lewin for St. Jude.
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