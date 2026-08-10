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Collection by
Lila
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5
Photos
More brick in the bathroom is set against a green finish, one of the only moments of color Ignacio wanted in the home.
A brick partition separates the refrigerator from the living space.
Floor plan of Casa Rio by Bracamonte Yerba
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