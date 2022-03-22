SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Emily Stone

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
Villas in Sardinia: The South Villa Floor Plan
Villas in Sardinia: The South Villa Floor Plan