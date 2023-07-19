SubscribeSign In
The cabin stays toasty warm in winter thanks to electric floor heating, a wood-burning stove, fiberglass wall insulation, and double-pane windows.
The master bedroom is the only full-fledged living suite in the house; fitted with its own bathroom and a cozy fireplace, it’s the family patriarchs home and headquarters throughout the entire summer
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Available in sizes that range from 872-square-feet to 1,076-sqaure-feet, Iniö makes for a spacious holiday or permanent residence.
A perfect example of a clean-lined Scandinavian home, Jurmo has an efficient floor plan with large windows and terraces that promote an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
Available in sizes that range from 646-square-feet to 850-square-feet, this model has a sheltered terrace at one end that’s great for outdoor barbeques or a summer kitchen.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
A view into the sleeping nook.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
