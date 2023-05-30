SubscribeSign In
The 2,420 square-feet
This award-winning contemporary prefab
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Architect Chris Pardo designed the Element 1 model for prefab builder Method Homes, cladding it in Cor-Ten steel and cedar. Pardo’s design “is the definition of simple, elegant, straightforward building,” resident Karen Kiest says.
Faisal and Sindhu Arabi live in the Connect Homes’ Connect 10 home with their seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Connect Homes was founded in 2013 and has built more than 100 homes in the past decade.
The covered porch is furnished with comfortable seats that allow the residents to engage with neighbors, while the timber screen helps maintain privacy for the interior.
A 2,000-square-foot Connect Homes can be built in just six days at their LA-based factory. The homes are delivered to site 90% complete and installed in a matter of days. This process costs less than 50% of a custom build and there is no additional cost for architects, and the whole process is streamlined and efficient. A Connect Homes model also results in up to 60% less waste than traditional builds. “The overall build experience was great,” says homeowner Sidhu Arabi. “The team at Connect Homes were very helpful throughout the build process and we worked closely with them starting from initial design and choosing the materials, through the final on-site assembly and finishing process.”
The Forj Lofts is a Minimalistic/ Scandinavian design. Residing on the Atlantic coast of Delaware, the project is engineered for extreme wind loads. The Forj name is a play on words for an Iron Forge, as there is nothing but steel used for the building components. Limited staging areas for material and crew mandated a carefully executed shipment and assembly program. These steel metal homes are just one example of how steel can be used in multi-family construction.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
