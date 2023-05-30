Favorites
A 2,000-square-foot Connect Homes can be built in just six days at their LA-based factory. The homes are delivered to site 90% complete and installed in a matter of days. This process costs less than 50% of a custom build and there is no additional cost for architects, and the whole process is streamlined and efficient. A Connect Homes model also results in up to 60% less waste than traditional builds. “The overall build experience was great,” says homeowner Sidhu Arabi. “The team at Connect Homes were very helpful throughout the build process and we worked closely with them starting from initial design and choosing the materials, through the final on-site assembly and finishing process.”
The Forj Lofts is a Minimalistic/ Scandinavian design. Residing on the Atlantic coast of Delaware, the project is engineered for extreme wind loads. The Forj name is a play on words for an Iron Forge, as there is nothing but steel used for the building components. Limited staging areas for material and crew mandated a carefully executed shipment and assembly program. These steel metal homes are just one example of how steel can be used in multi-family construction.