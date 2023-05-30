A 2,000-square-foot Connect Homes can be built in just six days at their LA-based factory. The homes are delivered to site 90% complete and installed in a matter of days. This process costs less than 50% of a custom build and there is no additional cost for architects, and the whole process is streamlined and efficient. A Connect Homes model also results in up to 60% less waste than traditional builds. “The overall build experience was great,” says homeowner Sidhu Arabi. “The team at Connect Homes were very helpful throughout the build process and we worked closely with them starting from initial design and choosing the materials, through the final on-site assembly and finishing process.”