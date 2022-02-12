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Collection by Ash Ocho

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Pardo used dark blue cabinetry and a matching painted ceiling to create a deliberately cave-like kitchen.
Pardo used dark blue cabinetry and a matching painted ceiling to create a deliberately cave-like kitchen.
Each <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Cȃpsula residence features pine slats throughout the hallways, cabinetry, and </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">furniture, all wrapped in a black wood facade. </span>
Cȃpsula residence features pine slats throughout the hallways, cabinetry, and
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
Stones excavated during the foundation dig were redistributed to level out the yard while simultaneously creating a drainage curtain around the leach field.
Stones excavated during the foundation dig were redistributed to level out the yard while simultaneously creating a drainage curtain around the leach field.
Floor Plan of Butterfly House by Oliver Leech Architects
Floor Plan of Butterfly House by Oliver Leech Architects
A Reform Kitchen is the spot for frequent baking and cooking, two of Julie's passions.
A Reform Kitchen is the spot for frequent baking and cooking, two of Julie's passions.
The elevated bed in Milo's room is called the "shutter bed
The elevated bed in Milo's room is called the "shutter bed
Milo's room features a stacked series of cupboards and drawers that form a stair to the elevated bed, inviting a sense of playfulness into the space.
Milo's room features a stacked series of cupboards and drawers that form a stair to the elevated bed, inviting a sense of playfulness into the space.
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
Before: The 2,700-square-foot loft had a sizable great room with enviable features, including exposed brick walls and heavy timber structural beams.
Before: The 2,700-square-foot loft had a sizable great room with enviable features, including exposed brick walls and heavy timber structural beams.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
Now, all of the bedrooms open to the reorganized hallway, which also has a laundry area behind the sliding door on the left. The flooring is Virgo engineered wood flooring in Rustic Oak, which creates a soothing consistency throughout.
Now, all of the bedrooms open to the reorganized hallway, which also has a laundry area behind the sliding door on the left. The flooring is Virgo engineered wood flooring in Rustic Oak, which creates a soothing consistency throughout.
Nwankpa Gillespie opened up the shared living spaces and pushed out the exterior walls to maximize the footprint.
Nwankpa Gillespie opened up the shared living spaces and pushed out the exterior walls to maximize the footprint.

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