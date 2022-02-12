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Collection by Tushita Design

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Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
Los Angeles company Cover builds customizable prefab ADUs.
Los Angeles company Cover builds customizable prefab ADUs.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.
The architecture almost evokes primitive constructions in the midst of the lake's reeds.
The architecture almost evokes primitive constructions in the midst of the lake's reeds.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.

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