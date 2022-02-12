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Collection by Scott Ambler

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Kabn now has two prefabs along Loche Fyne. Designed to best suit their sites, both are slightly different. Pictured here, Kabn 1 was oriented so that the floor-to-ceiling glazing on the short side frames the shore.
Kabn now has two prefabs along Loche Fyne. Designed to best suit their sites, both are slightly different. Pictured here, Kabn 1 was oriented so that the floor-to-ceiling glazing on the short side frames the shore.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
“It’s only an hour and a half from the north edge of Toronto,” says Knezic. “But, because it’s water access only, it feels like you’re far away from everything—and you have a real sense of isolation.”
“It’s only an hour and a half from the north edge of Toronto,” says Knezic. “But, because it’s water access only, it feels like you’re far away from everything—and you have a real sense of isolation.”
The Margaret's Drive Project floor plan
The Margaret's Drive Project floor plan
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
Grosvenor Residence floor plan
Grosvenor Residence floor plan
A 16-foot-wide, multi-slide door leads from the main living area to a covered patio.
A 16-foot-wide, multi-slide door leads from the main living area to a covered patio.
Mariposa Garden House, floor plans.
Mariposa Garden House, floor plans.
The redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch which could have just as easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling opening the space and making it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there.
The redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch which could have just as easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling opening the space and making it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there.
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.