The new lower level makes space for guests and the owners' two children to have privacy.
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.