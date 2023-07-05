The streamlined kitchen almost feels like the galley of a boat. Open storage at each end of the island holds kitchen essentials, and a built-in eating nook is the perfect place for the kids, or guests, to sit and chat while a meal is prepared.
Stuart crafted the banquette base using ambrosia maple that he had been saving for a worthy project.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.