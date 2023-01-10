Favorites
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
The ruins at the Copalita ECO & Archeological Park, dating back to pre-Zapotec days around 500 BC, represent the Mexico's second most significant ocean-front archeological site after Tulum. In view on the cliffs above the river mouth, lies the outlook point of the ancient civilization. In the fore, the locally designed and built lounge chairs are significant only for their ability to help postpone everything until mañana.
Casa Pueblo Tulum, a 16-room boutique hotel, is like a contemporary hacienda, with antique pottery effortlessly mixing with hand-made banquette upholstery and sculptural, polished concrete sinks. The materials palette is soothing, featuring white plaster walls and Caribbean ipe wood. Surrounded in greenery, including a stand-out Chaca tree, the atrium is one of the hotel's loveliest spots.
On the market for $2,350,000, this ultra-contemporary beach house was designed by award-winning architects Nicolas Tye and local firm John Doak Architecture. With clean, modern lines and bold architectural angles, the home won the Governor’s Award 2015 for Design and Construction Excellence in the Cayman Islands. Ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the 8,000-square-foot property features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and doors, glassed-in balconies off the bedrooms and three rooftop terraces with dramatic overhangs maximizing shade. Outside there is an L-shaped lap pool, garden and hammock adorned private beach.
Defying every convention of traditional design, the new Sandals LaSource Grenada takes innovation beyond the realm of imagination to create an extraordinary resort unlike anything you have ever experienced. Pools in the sky and living rooms in swimming pools. Private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls and meandering river pools. Here, in the heart of Grenada's exclusive Pink Gin Beach, on an exotic island paradise where the intoxicating scents of spice and tropical blooms make a heady elixir for romance,
