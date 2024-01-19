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Collection by MARIA HELENA TRUJILLO

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Acupuncturist Emily Boschert Cooper had originally overlooked this lot in Bass Harbor, Maine, but once she toured, its potential as her future home and studio was obvious.
Acupuncturist Emily Boschert Cooper had originally overlooked this lot in Bass Harbor, Maine, but once she toured, its potential as her future home and studio was obvious.
The cabin sits amongst the Horne family’s 20-hectare farm in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
The cabin sits amongst the Horne family’s 20-hectare farm in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.