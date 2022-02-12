🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
marcia iwatate
Favorites
View
95
Photos
The master bedroom is located near the back, and has a private balcony that provides cover for the patio off the living room below.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
View More
75
more
saves
Share