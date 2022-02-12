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Collection by marcia iwatate

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The master bedroom is located near the back, and has a private balcony that provides cover for the patio off the living room below.
The master bedroom is located near the back, and has a private balcony that provides cover for the patio off the living room below.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the Salkin Residence is in stellar condition thanks to a restoration by Bestor Architecture.

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