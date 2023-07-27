SubscribeSign In
Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
A brick-clad wall in the principal bathroom is topped with a protective coat of tiny, glossy beads.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
