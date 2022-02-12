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Collection by Victor Souw

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Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The kitchen in particular features the natural woods that were part of the homeowner's vision. Minimalist hardware in the form of recessed circular finger pulls works with the slim lines of the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Laminam countertops.</span>
Laminam countertops.
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.
The existing fireplace was re-clad in custom-milled tongue and groove VG fir, and Black Vermont granite with a leathered finish around the firebox.
The existing fireplace was re-clad in custom-milled tongue and groove VG fir, and Black Vermont granite with a leathered finish around the firebox.
In keeping with a pared back aesthetic, Brown &amp; Brown designed a custom plywood kitchen, carrying the timber through as internal doors and the dining room’s storage bench.
In keeping with a pared back aesthetic, Brown &amp; Brown designed a custom plywood kitchen, carrying the timber through as internal doors and the dining room’s storage bench.
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
A wide central island, complete with a wine cooler, anchors the light-filled kitchen.
A wide central island, complete with a wine cooler, anchors the light-filled kitchen.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
Wood-paneled ceilings and beams continue in each of the three bedrooms.
Wood-paneled ceilings and beams continue in each of the three bedrooms.
"The idea for the shower room is that it would be like a retreat," Eric says. "There is a long hallway between it and the bedroom, so it becomes an intentional procession every time you want to get there." The floor is a large-format tile in a geologic-inspired pattern. "It almost looks like it's full of fossils," Eric says. He and Emily populated the room with green plants for a natural layer of color.
"The idea for the shower room is that it would be like a retreat," Eric says. "There is a long hallway between it and the bedroom, so it becomes an intentional procession every time you want to get there." The floor is a large-format tile in a geologic-inspired pattern. "It almost looks like it's full of fossils," Eric says. He and Emily populated the room with green plants for a natural layer of color.
Quality millwork in the primary suite—small details such as the cylindrical handles and channeling around the doors—gives it a modern sophistication. The white oak cabinetry complements the white oak flooring, salvaged from a renovation in a different neighborhood.
Quality millwork in the primary suite—small details such as the cylindrical handles and channeling around the doors—gives it a modern sophistication. The white oak cabinetry complements the white oak flooring, salvaged from a renovation in a different neighborhood.
Practical, long-lasting finishes throughout meet Roberta’s dictum that everything should be easy to use. Stone-like Cambria quartz backsplashes and seamless countertops don’t have grout, making it easier to keep things clean.
Practical, long-lasting finishes throughout meet Roberta’s dictum that everything should be easy to use. Stone-like Cambria quartz backsplashes and seamless countertops don’t have grout, making it easier to keep things clean.
Stained pine siding covers the kitchen appliances and hides away storage. The granite island doubles as indoor firewood storage.
Stained pine siding covers the kitchen appliances and hides away storage. The granite island doubles as indoor firewood storage.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Rather than compartmentalizing spaces, architect Max Kuo set a soaking tub from Signature Hardware and a shower into a corner of the primary bedroom. It's a feature that Adam appreciates. "I'm 38 now and I need that spa-like vibe,
Rather than compartmentalizing spaces, architect Max Kuo set a soaking tub from Signature Hardware and a shower into a corner of the primary bedroom. It's a feature that Adam appreciates. "I'm 38 now and I need that spa-like vibe,
Both renovated bathrooms are outfitted with new Heath Cermics tile.
Both renovated bathrooms are outfitted with new Heath Cermics tile.
Relocating the kitchen to the southeast corner and removing a wall helped not only connect it to the rest of the house, but created a more cinematic view of the nearby wetlands.
Relocating the kitchen to the southeast corner and removing a wall helped not only connect it to the rest of the house, but created a more cinematic view of the nearby wetlands.

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