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“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
"The idea for the shower room is that it would be like a retreat," Eric says. "There is a long hallway between it and the bedroom, so it becomes an intentional procession every time you want to get there." The floor is a large-format tile in a geologic-inspired pattern. "It almost looks like it's full of fossils," Eric says. He and Emily populated the room with green plants for a natural layer of color.
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