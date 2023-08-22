SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Reza Qorbani

Favorites

View 13 Photos
Black accents continue inside, where an open layout merges the living areas.
Black accents continue inside, where an open layout merges the living areas.
The new structure presents a similar design to the renovated farmhouse, complete with oak paneling and polished concrete floors. Sliding glass doors open onto a garden.
The new structure presents a similar design to the renovated farmhouse, complete with oak paneling and polished concrete floors. Sliding glass doors open onto a garden.
The cantilevering primary bedrooms sits in a separate wing, away from the public spaces.
The cantilevering primary bedrooms sits in a separate wing, away from the public spaces.