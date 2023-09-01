SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by dfp.Colombia

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Twin Gable House floor plan
Twin Gable House floor plan
The team replaced the rot-damaged shed with a new shed in the existing footprint.
The team replaced the rot-damaged shed with a new shed in the existing footprint.
The in-ground pool is placed between the primary bedroom and the casita.
The in-ground pool is placed between the primary bedroom and the casita.