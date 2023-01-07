SubscribeSign In
"The simplicity of the program, the clarity of the siting and the design, and the elementary materials and means of construction come together to make a home that is both dramatic and at ease."
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"A series of open-web trusses are combined with dimensional wood framing to form broad overhangs and space for insulation. Plywood is attached to the trusses and becomes a finished ceiling, and an aluminum window system is attached to laminated wood columns to create a wall of glass oriented toward the views. </span>To the right, and parallel to the view, are the living spaces and bedrooms edged by a walkway leading to a private deck that extends into the landscape."
Natural light is brought in to illuminate a long counter work space.
"The front door opens to a verdant view framed by a yellow wall that introduces the initial vista of mountain peaks."
“Approached through a forested plateau of ponderosa pine, this residence for a young family is a delicate stripe across the horizon.”
Out of the Valley designs and manufactures freestanding, outdoor saunas that are separate from the main house. “You can have these spaces in the garden in either rural or urban spaces, or in a woodland so you can walk out to it as part of the experience,” says McKelvie. “Cold water swimming is becoming much more popular and many of our clients want waterside saunas to take that experience to the next level.” The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the shores of a lake.
The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the edge of a lake in a decommissioned quarry. The clients live in an oak timber frame home and wanted a sauna to match the architectural style of the main house.
An optional outdoor shower adds to the sauna experience, allowing users to rinse off before and after. A cold shower after a hot sauna has also been shown to improve blood flow. Out of the Valley can also create cold plunge pools for their saunas.
Most Out of the Valley saunas utilize an electric heater, with options ranging from budget to more premium HUUM models. There is also the option for wood fired heaters if the sauna is in a remote location and needs to be off-grid. “Wood fired options are a bit more work but having flames inside the sauna is very atmospheric,” says McKelvie.
The generous windows of the Hive Sauna are rounded to give the sauna a more organic appearance that complements its nature-inspired design.
The Hive Sauna is designed to disappear into a woodland, with a green roof, oversized timber shingle cladding, and large “punch-through” windows.
The Mountain Sauna features two tiers of benches arranged in an L-shape around the heater. The two levels offer more thermal range, with more heat on the upper level and a less intense heat on lower levels.
The Mountain Sauna is designed to be closer in its design to the Nomad Cabin range. It also features timber decks that can be used to relax on before or after a sauna.
The first Out of the Valley sauna was developed during the pandemic as interest in home saunas was surging. It was a simple adaptation of its popular Nomad Cabin, which is pictured here. Since then, saunas have become a key part of the company’s production schedule, with three different pre-designed models as well as the option for bespoke models.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
The first Koto House is clad in burnt larch timber and features expansive glazing that embraces the views, timber floors, and natural stone details. “We wanted to merge Koto House with its natural environment,” explains Kirstie, who leads the interiors division of Koto.
“We wanted to merge Koto House with its natural environment,” explains Kirstie, who leads the interiors division of Koto.
Natural materials and a neutral colour palette complement the sweeping views and create a timeless look for the interiors.
The Koto Living studio not only designs the interiors but also supplies furniture and home accessories.
