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Floor plan of Forest Pavilion by Signal Architecture & Research
Floor plan of Forest Pavilion by Signal Architecture & Research
Floor Plan of Apfel House by Hebra Arquitectos
Floor Plan of Apfel House by Hebra Arquitectos
Floor Plan of Weekend Cottage by Radar Arkitektur
Floor Plan of Weekend Cottage by Radar Arkitektur
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
“The kitchen is really the heart of the home,” says the owner. “It feels very special to us.” An extra-long island hosts everything from children’s homework sessions to “cooking parties,” such as when the owners have friends over every year to make apricot jam from fruit picked in the yard. The placement of the cooktop means the cook can be working and there’s room for people to help, or mill about easily, inside and out. “We'll open the big doors and dine on the deck, and have appetizers on the island,” says the owner. “I'll still be cooking in the kitchen and never feel like I've left the party.”
“The kitchen is really the heart of the home,” says the owner. “It feels very special to us.” An extra-long island hosts everything from children’s homework sessions to “cooking parties,” such as when the owners have friends over every year to make apricot jam from fruit picked in the yard. The placement of the cooktop means the cook can be working and there’s room for people to help, or mill about easily, inside and out. “We'll open the big doors and dine on the deck, and have appetizers on the island,” says the owner. “I'll still be cooking in the kitchen and never feel like I've left the party.”
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.
Nestled between the courtyard and veranda, the open-concept living area effortlessly extends to the outdoors through a series of aluminum clad folding glass walls.
Nestled between the courtyard and veranda, the open-concept living area effortlessly extends to the outdoors through a series of aluminum clad folding glass walls.
West Adams House floor plan
West Adams House floor plan
Floor Plan of Southfield Farm Cabin by Barlis Wedlick Architects
Floor Plan of Southfield Farm Cabin by Barlis Wedlick Architects
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Bay windows are common in this kind of terraced house and add visual interest to both the house and the street, as well as a small amount of additional interior space. “We kept the original bay windows and designed the rooms around them in a manner that would frame the table in the dining room downstairs, and the bed in the main bedroom upstairs,” explains architect Aniket Shahane.
Bay windows are common in this kind of terraced house and add visual interest to both the house and the street, as well as a small amount of additional interior space. “We kept the original bay windows and designed the rooms around them in a manner that would frame the table in the dining room downstairs, and the bed in the main bedroom upstairs,” explains architect Aniket Shahane.
The texture of the reclaimed timber door contrasts with the industrial corrugated steel facade. “We rebuilt the exterior with dark grey corrugated steel and a tall front door to distinguish it a bit on the street from its neighbors,” says architect Aniket Shahane.
The texture of the reclaimed timber door contrasts with the industrial corrugated steel facade. “We rebuilt the exterior with dark grey corrugated steel and a tall front door to distinguish it a bit on the street from its neighbors,” says architect Aniket Shahane.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he high-contrast space gets a bit of warmth from furniture like the dining table, crafted from the home’s original beams.</span>
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Scardulla says that in design, it’s critical to build with your hands “because you change how you see things,
Scardulla says that in design, it’s critical to build with your hands “because you change how you see things,
Nestled among the pines, the cabin twinkles at night.
Nestled among the pines, the cabin twinkles at night.
Floor Plan of Cabañas Foráneo by Avon Arquitectos
Floor Plan of Cabañas Foráneo by Avon Arquitectos
The upholstered wall was crafted by Casamento. The daybed is from Houtlander, featuring custom cushions by Casamento.
The upholstered wall was crafted by Casamento. The daybed is from Houtlander, featuring custom cushions by Casamento.

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