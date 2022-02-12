“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
4,500 cubic yards of concrete, and over 200 pieces of glass were used in the construction of the home, which took four years to complete.
This Catskills getaway is crafted from copper, wood, and stone—and comes with a hinoki soaking tub and 46 acres of woodlands.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The entire first storey facade was opened up to the front. The designer used the colour grey to create a homogeneous space made up of various structural elements, heights and depths.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
In addition to saving on construction costs, upcycling an old container can be an eco-friendly alternative to building from the ground up.