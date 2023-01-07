SubscribeSign In
Most Out of the Valley saunas utilize an electric heater, with options ranging from budget to more premium HUUM models. There is also the option for wood fired heaters if the sauna is in a remote location and needs to be off-grid. “Wood fired options are a bit more work but having flames inside the sauna is very atmospheric,” says McKelvie.
The generous windows of the Hive Sauna are rounded to give the sauna a more organic appearance that complements its nature-inspired design.
The Mountain Sauna is designed to be closer in its design to the Nomad Cabin range. It also features timber decks that can be used to relax on before or after a sauna.
The Hive Sauna is designed to disappear into a woodland, with a green roof, oversized timber shingle cladding, and large “punch-through” windows.
The Mountain Sauna features two tiers of benches arranged in an L-shape around the heater. The two levels offer more thermal range, with more heat on the upper level and a less intense heat on lower levels.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
