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Collection by Susan Tietjen

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The Patton New Century House treads lightly on the land while providing wide-open living spaces.
The Patton New Century House treads lightly on the land while providing wide-open living spaces.
Pops of green lacquer-painted wood, gently spotlit to heighten their presence, are juxtaposed against walnut cabinetry and a poured-in-place terrazzo countertop.
Pops of green lacquer-painted wood, gently spotlit to heighten their presence, are juxtaposed against walnut cabinetry and a poured-in-place terrazzo countertop.
The property gets a view of Mount Rainier.
The property gets a view of Mount Rainier.