Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Brian Keiler

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
Renovated in stages over the course of a decade, a home in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood proves the power of thoughtful design using humble materials.
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.