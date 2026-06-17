Offset by a white steel roof, the charred wood and white stucco exterior gives way to modern interiors that feature reclaimed timber, local limestone, and raw steel.
Locally made charred-wood siding imbues the dwelling with a stylish chiaroscuro effect on the outside.
The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
From the street, the house resembles a milk carton.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Dining Close Up
Architect Ben Waechter wrapped the upper floor of Nick Oakley’s house in inexpensive black corrugated steel. By rounding the corners, Waechter avoided unsightly trim at the edges.
In the master bedroom, a Mandal bed from Ikea is draped with a Tuuli duvet cover by Marimekko.
The master bathroom is clad in inexpensive tile from Daltile. The wall-hung toilet is by Duravit.
Waechter designed the custom bookshelf, which Oakley uses to define distinct spaces for living and dining.
The kitchen is outfitted with Akurum cabinets from Ikea. The island is also an Ikea cabinet, customized with maple panels to match the flooring.