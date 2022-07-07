Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Susan Swanson

Favorites

View 5 Photos
A handcrafted bench (which doubles as storage) stretches across the open dining area.
A handcrafted bench (which doubles as storage) stretches across the open dining area.
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
A look at Truedatorp's floor plan.
A look at Truedatorp's floor plan.