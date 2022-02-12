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Collection by Melanie Thompson

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In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.
“The central vision was threefold: interiors that would bring the family joy, support their daily activities, and provide specific areas of refuge for each member and as a family,” says Chenault, who integrated a Hansgrohe Axor rain shower in the master bath, which has frosted glass.
“The central vision was threefold: interiors that would bring the family joy, support their daily activities, and provide specific areas of refuge for each member and as a family,” says Chenault, who integrated a Hansgrohe Axor rain shower in the master bath, which has frosted glass.
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident
“The house almost doesn’t exist, but serves as the subtle cloak between inhabitant and environment.”—Cynthia, resident
The mobile furniture items can easily be relocated to suit different needs and occasions.
The mobile furniture items can easily be relocated to suit different needs and occasions.
The custom shelving and staircase divides the bedroom and workspace from the living areas.
The custom shelving and staircase divides the bedroom and workspace from the living areas.
Oak cabinets and flooring bring additional woodsy warmth.
Oak cabinets and flooring bring additional woodsy warmth.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
Charlotte Perriand, Mexique bookshelf (with Jean Provué), 1953.
Charlotte Perriand, Mexique bookshelf (with Jean Provué), 1953.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
The Kinuta N–SS01 bookshelf is inspired by umbrella and shoe racks near the entrances of Japanese temples and Shrines.
The Kinuta N–SS01 bookshelf is inspired by umbrella and shoe racks near the entrances of Japanese temples and Shrines.
Large, glass, accordion-style doors from LaCantina Doors open the family dining room to the home’s outdoor space, ensuring airflow and ocean views while effectively doubling the size of the room itself. The custom wood table and benches were made by Hill Construction from reclaimed California redwoods.
Large, glass, accordion-style doors from LaCantina Doors open the family dining room to the home’s outdoor space, ensuring airflow and ocean views while effectively doubling the size of the room itself. The custom wood table and benches were made by Hill Construction from reclaimed California redwoods.
Much of the home’s design is based around a large, structural steel trellis supported by the second floor balcony. The top of the trellis is formed by frameless solar panels that provide the family with the majority of their daily energy needs.
Much of the home’s design is based around a large, structural steel trellis supported by the second floor balcony. The top of the trellis is formed by frameless solar panels that provide the family with the majority of their daily energy needs.
A contractor drilled holes in a boulder, creating a fountain that he placed in the backyard outside the master bedroom, where the sound of water lulls the Kreadens to sleep.
A contractor drilled holes in a boulder, creating a fountain that he placed in the backyard outside the master bedroom, where the sound of water lulls the Kreadens to sleep.
Sheltered behind the fence that runs along the sidewalk, the plantings give the courtyard the feeling of an urban oasis.
Sheltered behind the fence that runs along the sidewalk, the plantings give the courtyard the feeling of an urban oasis.
The back-yard yields veggies and flowers, and another Postgreen project is under construction just beyond the fence. “The 100K House is not over the top in terms of energy efficiency. It’s better than code, sure, but ultimately it’s just what makes sense.” says Chad Ludeman.
The back-yard yields veggies and flowers, and another Postgreen project is under construction just beyond the fence. “The 100K House is not over the top in terms of energy efficiency. It’s better than code, sure, but ultimately it’s just what makes sense.” says Chad Ludeman.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.

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