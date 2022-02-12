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In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Element+Form is a design-build firm that specializes in factory-built, prefabricated homes, studios, and additions. Their Spirit line of prefab homes in particular showcases their contemporary designs, while others highlight a local Spanish flair or more traditional designs.
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