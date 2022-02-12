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Collection by Emilio G

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Embodied energy, gray water, black water, carbon footprint—the list of sustainable design terms goes on and on, and we're here to help you make sense of them.
Embodied energy, gray water, black water, carbon footprint—the list of sustainable design terms goes on and on, and we're here to help you make sense of them.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
For all its hard environmental work, one of the most immediate of the Blue Sky Home’s pleasures is how it sits so snugly in its desert surroundings.
For the duo of young architects behind the firm Atherton Keener, the harsh, ever-changing light of Phoenix, Arizona, desert served as inspiration for their minimal and malleable home.
For the duo of young architects behind the firm Atherton Keener, the harsh, ever-changing light of Phoenix, Arizona, desert served as inspiration for their minimal and malleable home.
The woven wire steel mesh presents a semi-transparent sheath to the interiors.
The woven wire steel mesh presents a semi-transparent sheath to the interiors.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Colas sits in the loft area.
Colas sits in the loft area.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
In Texas, where everything is bigger, Ryan McLaughlin is placing his bets on something small. Specifically, a simple 160-square-foot cabin that he hopes city-dwellers will book to get away, find some focus, and reconnect with nature. The result is a laidback, pitched-roof cabin in which every inch of space is thoughtfully allotted so that guests can spend the maximum amount of time outdoors.
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
The entry of the Richard Neutra’s Wilkins House connects to the verdant landscaping.
The entry of the Richard Neutra’s Wilkins House connects to the verdant landscaping.
The U-shaped kitchen was designed by Kristen to give children a space for homework and snacks away from the work area.
The U-shaped kitchen was designed by Kristen to give children a space for homework and snacks away from the work area.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Element+Form is a design-build firm that specializes in factory-built, prefabricated homes, studios, and additions. Their Spirit line of prefab homes in particular showcases their contemporary designs, while others highlight a local Spanish flair or more traditional designs.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Element+Form is a design-build firm that specializes in factory-built, prefabricated homes, studios, and additions. Their Spirit line of prefab homes in particular showcases their contemporary designs, while others highlight a local Spanish flair or more traditional designs.
A contractor with years of industry knowledge will know how to solve common problems that may arise during construction, and will also have well-established connections to subcontractors and suppliers.
A contractor with years of industry knowledge will know how to solve common problems that may arise during construction, and will also have well-established connections to subcontractors and suppliers.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
Solar panels catch the sun's energy; wide expanses of open doors and windows provide cross-ventilation; and strategic overhangs shade against the desert's endless heat.
Solar panels catch the sun's energy; wide expanses of open doors and windows provide cross-ventilation; and strategic overhangs shade against the desert's endless heat.

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